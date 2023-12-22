© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev



General Valery Gerasimov, the head of the Russian general staff, said on Thursday. He added that the attempt was thwarted by his forces.including steps taken to prevent a Ukrainian counteroffensive, which he said was the top priority for the country this year.Gerasimov said. The Ukrainians then planned to advance towards the Sea of Azov, the city of Mariupol, and the border of Crimea, he added.Melitopol is a large city in Zaporozhye Region, located some 40 km away from the coast of the Azov Sea and about 15 km away from Molochnyi Lyman, a large coastal estuary connected with it.Gerasimov noted thatThe grouping that was supposed to reach the Azov Sea initially includedThe force was later boosted to 80 battalions, according to the general.Russian troops prepared deep defensive lines to prepare for the planned attack. Whenfailing to breach "even the tactical zone of our defenses," he stressed.Additional supplies of Western weapons and the deployment of strategic reserves by Kiev failed to turn the tide, Gerasimov added. "Hence, the counteroffensive, which Ukraine and its NATO allies had touted widely, failed," the general stated. The Russian official reiterated thatIn addition to conducting active defense on the front line, Russian forces are using long-range precision weapons to attack Ukrainian "command sites, defense factories and critical objects with a military purpose," Gerasimov said, adding that over 1,500 such targets have been hit.he noted.Senior civilian officials, including President Vladimir Zelensky, disputed his assessment for weeks before finally admitting that the push against Russia was over. The president claimed that the new phase was necessitated by cold weather when he conceded in early December.