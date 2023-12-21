© Sputnik/Sergey Guneev



The country's goals remain unchanged, President Vladimir Putin says...on Tuesday, hosted by Minister Sergey Shoigu at the National Control Center in Moscow.During the public part of the event, the president and top military officials discussed intermediate results of the ongoing military operation against Ukraine, Russia's goals, and the outstanding challenges the country is facing.since the beginning of the hostilities, Shoigu claimed during the meeting. The minister noted that the Ukrainian military sustained a vast part of the losses during its botched counteroffensive, launched early in June.Shoigu stated:Despite their efforts, Kiev's Western backers have failed to achieve their intended goals, Putin stated.The president expressed gratitude to the country's servicemen fighting on the frontlines:Russian forces now hold the strategic initiative in the Ukraine conflict and act as they see fit, the Russian president said.On the contrary, Ukrainian forces have been and remain driven basically by political goals only, with their efforts aimed at showing "their true masters at least some results of their much-hyped so-called counteroffensive," the president noted.Since the beginning of the military operation, Russia has gradually ramped up its defense production output, Shoigu noted. According to the minister, the sector is now producing 5.6 times more tanks compared to February 2022 and around 3.5 times more infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers.The country's drone and artillery shell productions have been growing at an exceptionally high pace, with their output expanding 16.8 and 17.5 times, respectively, the minister noted. He stressed that all the troops involved in the operation are fully supplied with all the ammunition they need.However, the country's military is still experiencing certain difficulties, further highlighted by the Ukraine conflict. While the changes within the military are now happening "quite fast," Putin warned there's still a lot of work to do: