In July, the University of Wisconsin-Madison (UW) approved a $600,000 Collaborative Health Sciences Program grant by the Wisconsin Partnership Program (WPP) to study the effects puberty blockers have on a child's brain. According to documents obtained by the Daily Caller , the study was proposed in April to investigate the effects of cross-sex hormones and puberty blockers on rats.A slideshow presentation to the Wisconsin Partnership Program (WPP) said researchers expected to see "decreasing adolescent anxiety," but also potential changes in "biomarkers associated with mental health risk, fertility, bone and kidney health."The policy of UW's LGBT Health and Wellness committee follows that of the AAP in stating that the use of Lupron is reversible. "Gonadotrophin-releasing hormones (GnRH) have been used to delay puberty since the 1980s for central precocious puberty," it says."These reversible treatments can also be used in adolescents who experience gender dysphoria to prevent the development of secondary sex characteristics and provide time up until 16 years of age for the individual and the family to explore gender identity, access psychosocial supports, develop coping skills, and further define appropriate treatment goals. If pubertal suppression treatment is suspended, then endogenous puberty will resume."Activists have long cited the AAP as well as the World Professional Association of Transgender Health (WPATH) standards of care to say that Lupron is "fully reversible." Even though the Food and Drug Administration has not approved them for use on gender-confused children.In May 2022, the President of WPATH Dr. Marci Bowers made a stunning admission.Yet after these comments, the WPATH organization wrote in their Standards of Care version 8 , that puberty blockers are "fully reversible."