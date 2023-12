'Now when I look at myself there, it couldn't have looked normal. I saw the looks of those people, like what is she doing here?,' she told the outlet. The woman also posed for a photo with disgraced Oscar-winner Woody Allen.

'Epstein tried, unsuccessfully, to connect himself to Mr. Gates by any means possible, including spontaneously bringing in people for photos with Bill, whom Bill did not know or interact with further. Mr. Gates only ever met with Epstein for philanthropic purposes, which he regrets,' a statement from the foundation given to the Wall Street Journal reads.

'Unfortunately my impression is that becoming a mistress was the only one job proposition you were really serious about. Meeting Gates or Woody was great - thank you - will never forget it - although nobody hire me just because I have a nice pictures with them,' she wrote to him in an email.

'You're going way back in time... I shouldn't have had dinners with him,' he said.

The new photos shows one of Epstein's alleged victim pictured with Gates at his Microsoft office after the woman was flown in on the financier's private jet.A shocking new photo published by The Wall Street Journal appears to show Microsoft founder Bill Gates standing alongside a Polish model, in her 20s, who says that she was one of financier Jeffrey Epstein 's alleged victims.Gates and Epstein's friendship has been well documented with the billionaire saying he regretted their relationship. The new photo was taken in 2014, six years after Epstein pleaded guilty in Florida to procuring a child for prostitution.During an interview with CNN this year, host Sarah Ferguson asked Gates whether he was warned by his former wife about Epstein's 'way of sexually compromising people.'A spokesperson for Gates told the Journal that he did not interact with the model when she visited his offices. According to her, Epstein had promised her a job with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.DailyMail.com has reached out to Gates' representatives for comment on this story.The report adds that shortly after meeting, Epstein's accountant, Richard Kahn, wrote a letter in support of her visa application. The application said that the woman would be doing work for the foundation in Africa.An itinerary for a trip to Africa on behalf of the foundation was also emailed to the woman via Epstein from Gates Foundation deputy director Melanie Walker. Walker too was a visitor to the pedophile's home in Manhattan.Earlier this year, it was widely reported that Epstein tried to use his knowledge of Gates' affair with Mila Antonova to blackmail him.Epstein wanted Gates to invest in a multibillion-dollar charitable fund back in 2013 but he would not oblige.Gates, who has said that bridge is one of his favorite hobbies, allegedly met Antonova at a tournament in 2010 and had an affair with her at around the same time. He was 55 and she was in her 20s.Epstein met her later in around 2013 when she was looking to raise money to start an online bridge platform. Though he did not bankroll the project he did later pay for her to attend a software coding school.The 'threat' was not made until 2017 when Epstein wrote to Gates asking for reimbursement for Antonova's coding school in a tone that implied he knew about the affair and could expose it.In a January 2023 interview with CNN, Gates was asked about 'going against' his then-wife Melinda's advice to avoid Epstein.