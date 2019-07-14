rachel chandler_bill clinton
The Internet is on fire! Rumors are swirling that a girl who was once an underage prostitute for Jeffrey Epstein is now a government informant who is outing Epstein's sick friends and accomplices. Yes, this includes Bill Clinton.

(In the cover picture above, a young Rachel Chandler is reportedly on one of Jeffrey Epstein's flights with former President Bill Clinton.)

A girl by the name of Rachel Chandler is suspected of being a witness to Jeffrey Epstein's crimes on his "Orgy Island" with this sick friends. The young lady may have devastating information that has been handed over to the government.

The story goes that the young Chandler was recruited by Jeffrey Epstein's friend or madam as some refer to her, Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell supposedly recruited young girls who then flew on Epstein's airplanes with the rich and famous who in turn used and abused these young women.

Prince Andrew poses with Virginia Roberts

Prince Andrew poses with Virginia Roberts on March 13 2001 at Ghislaine Maxwell's townhouse in London
Maxwell is reportedly in the background in the picture below with a young Ms. Virginia Roberts and UK's Prince Andrew -

Chandler and Roberts were both reportedly young under age women recruited by Jeffrey Epstein to prostitute themselves for Epstein's rich and famous friends.

Chandler has shared pictures of herself with many celebrities and politicians.

Here she is with Eminem -
chandler_eminem
Here she is with Paris Hilton -
chandler_paris hilton
Here she is with Prince Andrew (yes, the same Prince Andrew as above.) -
chandler_prince andrew
One post of Chandlers has led to more questions than the others. Some speculate that the picture below is a picture of Epstein's island security cam -
camera
No doubt there is a lot of evidence tying Ms. Chandler to Epstein and the rich and famous. If she is a witness for the government, Epstein, Clinton and others may be in a lot of trouble!