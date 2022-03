© Getty

I had nightmares about it afterwards.

Melinda Gates, the ex-wife of billionaire Microsoft founder Bill Gates, is telling her story and it does not paint a pretty picture of her ex-husband.In a tell-all interview with CBS host Gayle King set to air Thursday the 57-year-old tells about infidelity and more, The Daily Beast reported But one thing that stuck out more than the others is the role that the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein played in her wanting a divorce."It was many things. ButShe went on to talk about her marriage to the billionaire."On the day I got married, I never thought I would end up being divorced," she said to King."I thought we had worked through some of that," she said.And I couldn't trust what we had.""I had a lot of tears for many days. I mean, days where I'm literally laying on the floor ... thinking, 'How can this be? How can I get up? How am I going to move forward?'" she said in a clip of the interview.The host asked Gates about her husband having an affair with an employee when they were still married."I certainly believe in forgiveness," she said. "So, I thought we had worked through some of that."Melinda Gates said she does not blame herself for the end of the marriage."I mean, this is painful stuff," she said. "And at the end of the day though, I started on this journey of healing, and I feel like I'm starting to get to the other side. And I do feel like I'm turning a page in the chapter now. I mean, it's 2022, and I'm actually really excited about what's to come and life ahead for me."In October, The New York Times did a story on the questionable behavior of Gates is the workplace., according to two people familiar with the exchange., according to a person who read it to The New York Times.The woman was indeed uncomfortable, the two people said. She decided to pretend it had never happened.according to the woman.