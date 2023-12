© unknown



"You may contact us for a refund of the cost of additional seating after travel. If it's determined that a second (or third) seat is needed, you'll be accommodated with a complimentary additional seat."

Americans are being conditioned to accept substandard and even criminal behavior as the new norm...From teenagers engaged in violence without punishment, to university students receiving undeserved marks, Americans are being conditioned to accept substandard and even criminal behavior as the new norm.(i.e. obese passengers) after it was reported they could receive additional seats to accommodate their extra-wide bodies.At first glance, the new conditions seem perfectly reasonable asIn other words, if a plus-size traveler feels the need to buy an extra seat - or even an entire aisle - to feel comfortable, then who cares, right? However, Southwest's new policy goes further than that.Citing its Customer of Size and Extra Seat Policy, according to Southwest:For those who may be tempted to defend the rights of these extra-large fliers, you may wish to read the fine print first. As Fox Business reported, the Southwest flight team could be forced to shift other passengers around for the "unplanned accommodation."The gratuitous rewarding of negligent behavior, meanwhile, does not stop at the airline ticket counter.which erupted following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a White police officer,Between May 26 - June 7, 2000,(second to the 1992 Los Angeles riots). In the melee, someHow were the vandals punished for their sickening behavior? The short answer: they weren't.Rather than letting the protesters spend at least a few days behind bars, virtue-signaling celebrities and social media 'influencers' donated hefty sums of cash to various funds that paid the bail on the lawbreakers. Naturally, this reinforced the notion that- especially with many states employing Soros-appointed attorney generals who actively promote an 'anti-police' agenda.like looting and the mass expropriation of property that Black people "earned" as compensation for the slavery years. Never mind that a hard-fought Civil War and a Civil Rights movement took place many years ago to right those historic wrongs.Meanwhile, across the proverbial railroad tracks in a completely different neighborhood, another equally unhinged message is being forged, this one to the students of one of the most prestigious educational institutions in the United States.On the tranquil campus ofLet's face it, these kids are smart, but they're not that smart.While it's too early to demonstrate a definite cause and effect,that has steamrolled the American heartland in the last decade (and possibly saved the president of Harvard University, Claudine Gay, her job this week)Across the country, in various fields and industries, it has become virtually impossible to criticize or not service negative, errant behavior without coming under undue pressure, duress and possibly even legal repercussions. Clearly, this is not the way forward.Short of fat-shaming, crime-shaming and grade-shaming the entire country back to its senses, America desperately needs a return to good old-fashioned criticism and punishment.