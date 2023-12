© Getty



A report has suggested that UK is in danger of slipping back into a Victorian-age gap between mainstream society and an impoverished underclass.The CSJ's Social Justice Commission's report, Two Nations: The State Of Poverty In The UK, argues that the most disadvantaged in Britain are no better off than 15 years ago, the time of the financial crash, and cites evidence that for them the jump from welfare into work is not worth it.Some 13.4 million people lead lives marred by family fragility, stagnant wages, poor housing, chronic ill-health, and crime, the centre says.The CSJ study also finds that the pandemic lockdowns had a "catastrophic effect" on the nation's social fabric, especially for the least well-off, where the gap between the so-called "haves" and "have nots" was blown wide open.The report says: ""There is a growing gap between those who can get by and those stuck at the bottom."Six in 10 of the general public say that their area has a good quality of life, but this drops to less than two in five of the most deprived.Twenty years ago, just one in nine children were assessed as having a clinically recognisable mental health problem, that figure is now one in five, rising to nearly one in four for those aged 17-19.There are likely to be 108% more boys with mental health disorders by 2030 than there would have been if the lockdown had not happened, the CSJ adds.After higher benefits, the most deprived cite improved mental and physical health as pivotal to a better life.The report has found that 40% of the most disadvantaged report having a mental health condition compared to just 13% of the general population.The report says: "Britain is sick but being sick pays."The total UC caseload has risen by 106% since March 2020 and the number of claimants with No Work Requirements has increased by 186%."There are over 2.6 million people economically inactive because of long term sickness, an increase of nearly 500,000 since the Covid-19 pandemic."Over half of those signed off (53%) reported depression, bad nerves or anxiety."The most disadvantaged view mental ill health as the biggest factor holding them back, which only comes fifth for the general public."Lord King, the former governor of the Bank of England, and one of those who produced the report, said: "Money is not the only solution to the problem of deprivation "No family is perfect, and families come in all different shapes and sizes."But if we are able to do more to support the family, then we can prevent the creation of an 'unhappy generation'."Andy Cook, chief executive of the Centre for Social Justice, said: "This report makes for deeply uncomfortable reading."What this report shows is that we need far more than discussions on finance redistribution, but a strategy to go after the root causes of poverty, education, work, debt, addiction and family."