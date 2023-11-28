A major explosion and fire has torn through a Russian factory which makes engines for Vladimir Putin's tanks and armoured vehicles.Dramatic footage shows the moment the Chelyabinsk Tractor Plant, which is in the Ural mountains close to the border with Kazakhstan, goes up in flames., and footage taken by passersby shows a fireball rising high into the sky as the factory burns.into the precise cause of the explosion.for the needs of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation'.It is a key supplier for a range of key military firepower such as the T-72, T-90 Proryv tanks, the BMPT Terminator, Akatsiya self-propelled artillery units, and the Msta-S and Koalitsiya-SV complexes.The initial Russian explanation was a transformer explosion caused by a 'short circuit'.However, a short circuit is used to explain any fire at a key installation in Russia and the authorities routinely play down fires at key facilities during the war.The plant is currently used to repair military equipment for use in Putin's war against Ukraine, it is understood.Local sources said later that the fire was under control but it was unclear to what extent the blaze had impacted on the plant's work.The destruction came a day after Ukraine launched a major kamikaze drone attack on Russia in their heaviest onslaught for months.The attackswas forced toIn Tula, one hit a residential building as it crashed to the ground - with dramatic footage showing the moment of the explosion.Three people, a man and two women, required medical help and people were evacuated from the building., a region where Putin crony and former bodyguard Alexei Dyumin is governor, and once saved the dictator from being savaged by a brown bear.unconfirmed'The circumstances of the incident and information about the victims are being clarified,' reported Astra media outlet which suggested an 'electrical' inferno.reportedlyin Naro-Fominsk, Odintsovo, Ramensky and Podolsk urban districts.It was not immediately clear if any of the drones had hit strategic targets.More drones were downed in Kaluga, Bryansk and Smolensk regions as Ukraine responded to the onslaught on Kyiv a day earlier.Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the main target was Moscow. 'A mass drone attack was attempted overnight,' he said.Putin-appointed occupation leader Denis Pushilin said: 'The Russian attack in Kyiv on Saturday was the most intense of the war.Serhiy Popko, head of the capital city's administration, called it 'the most massive air attack by drones on Kyiv'.'Our soldiers shot down most of the drones. Unfortunately, not all,' said Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.'But we continue to work to strengthen our air defence and shoot down more.'Overnight another nine Iranian drones were launched by Russia on Ukraine.Eight were reportedly shot down.