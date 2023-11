© AP



A Russian cargo train crashed off the tracks following a suspected "sabotage attack". The Mirror reports the train was carrying a white powder cargo.It is however unclear what the cargo is. Officials said the 19 carriages were transporting "mineral fertiliser".It was suspected that the attack was either by Ukrainians operatives in Russia , or Russian partisans sympathetic to Kyiv.It. The rail incident was quickly labelled "sabotage" by the authorities. It appeared that this specific train had been targeted.CCTV footage is said to have caught the sound of a loud explosion. Russian Railways saidThe carriages were thrown off the line at 7.12am local time, near the town of Rybnoye. The driver's assistant sustained minor injuries, and an ambulance was called.A report said: "There is no threat to the environment from the carriage derailment."A criminal investigation is now said to be underway.Last week Vladimir Putin staged a "massive drill" simulating a "nuclear strike" on the West. The mass-scale exercises involved the launch of a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northern Russia