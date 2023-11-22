Society's Child
There go those glorious EV transition plans — Australians are not buying
joannenova.com
Tue, 21 Nov 2023 23:56 UTC
In news that will shock no one, except the Minister for Weather himself, Labor's plan to have nine out ten new car drivers in an electric vehicle by 2030 has crashed into a mountain of apathy. The latest estimates from the Australian department in charge of guessing these things is that EVs will only be 27% of new car sales by then, not 89%. And the modeling assumes EV's will be exempt from the usual tariffs and taxes, but finds most Australians would rather pay the extra taxes and get themselves a planet-wrecking petrol-head machine anyway.
Of course, in climate maths, 27% is practically the same as 89% because EV's may not reduce emissions at all, but since the push to force them on us has nothing to do with carbon emissions, the theatrical chasm in their big plans is a major loss.
That and the dilemma of who will pay for the back up batteries to stabilize the windy wobbly national grid if car owners don't?
By 2030, after years of propaganda and coercion, electric cars are only expected to be 5% of the national fleet of small vehicles.
Of the developed world, Australia is possibly the stupidest country to own an EV in
With the lowest population density, longest hottest roads, and soon to be most unreliable expensive power, there's a reason Australians have been slow to buy expensive, short range, inflammable machines.
In The Daily Mail today we hear that Belinda Cleary drove a $90,000 EV from Sydney to Melbourne and it cost 30% more in fuel and took 25% longer than her petrol car. The round trip cost $210 in fuel instead of $140 in petrol. So you can pay more to pay more and go slower as well. What's not to like?
Having wrecked Australia's cheap energy grid by turning it into a giant cyclone-and-flood talisman, the irony is that electric cars can't get cheap fuel anymore. The hapless Belinda needed to stop six times to refill on the 1,800 kilometer return trip, and spent three and a half hours enjoying the roadhouses of the Hume Highway. On the way home, someone walked near her car and accidentally spooked the charger into stopping, thus creating an unexpected delay. Oh the complexities of electrical ecology?
But on the bright side, the car didn't kidnap her, and she points out that all the 350kW charging stations were working. If one had been on the fritz she couldn't have made it to the next fast charger, so she would have had an instant holiday stopover in Tarcutta. The slow 50 kW chargers are so slow, drivers need an overnight stay.
And of course this major highway is the busiest and most well serviced interstate route in Australia. Everywhere else is going to be worse.