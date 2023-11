"Crimes are gonna go through the roof because there is a police safety budget cut."

Bronx-raised rapper Cardi B turned on Democrats and New York City Mayor Eric Adams for controversial budgets last week that would affect schools, libraries, firefighters, police, and much more.Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, was once a mega supporter of the Biden administration.During a live stream, which was reposted on social media, she started off with, "I'm an angry a$$ b**ch right now ... I'm an angry b**ch ... I'm about to go off right now."She noted, "If something happens to me - it's because I'm speaking the truth."Cardi B then turned on Democrats: "I'm not endorsing no f***ing president no more." She exclaimed President Biden "can fund two wars" but can't fund cities."What's going to happen to my nieces, what's going to happen to my nephews, what's going to happen to my cousins, my aunts, my friends that are living in the hood?" she asked.she continued."I'm from the Bronx, I don't want to see my sh*t affected ... Everybody be like 'New York is dirty,' and it is dirty," the rapper said, adding, "And we're going to get even dirtier with the f***ing budget cut."On the subject of police department budget cuts, she warned:And just like that, Democrats lost another key supporter.Last week, we noted that one progressive think tank warned the Biden administration that the multi-month promotion of ' Bidenomics ' has been an utter failure. Also, polling data for Biden continues to sour ahead of the 2024 presidential election cycle.