Timeline of the NHS maternity scandals



A swathe of scandals have hit NHS maternity care.



An inquiry into failings at Morecambe Bay NHS Trust - where 11 babies and one mother suffered avoidable deaths - found a group of midwives' overzealous pursuit of natural childbirth had 'led at times to inappropriate and unsafe care'.



The investigation report, published in March 2015, revealed 20 'serious and shocking' major failures had occurred between 2004 and 2013.



An October 2021 report revealed that a third of stillborn babies may have survived if there were not serious mistakes at Llantrisant's Royal Glamorgan and Merthyr Tydfil's Prince Charles hospitals in south Wales.



The inquiry was launched in 2019 after the maternity services at Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board were put into special measures.



Another probe into Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust, led by midwifery expert Donna Ockenden, found that 300 babies had died or been left brain-damaged due to 'repeated errors in care' .



The two-year investigation, published in March 2022, highlighted staffing and training gaps as well as midwives being determined to keep caesarean section rates low as causes of some deaths.



Another report published in October 2022 exposed the failures of two hospitals which are part of East Kent Hospitals Trust.



It revealed there were 12 cases where a baby suffered brain damage due to getting insufficient oxygen, but there could have been a different outcome had the baby received better care.



An investigation at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, which started in September 2022, is looking into 1,700 similar cases. A final report is due in 2024.



Already reports claim there were dozens of deaths, stillbirths and babies left with brain damaged after mistakes. Nottinghamshire police announced in September 2023 that they are launched a criminal probe into failings.