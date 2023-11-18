© Mike Bowers/The Guardian



ACT supreme court upholds commonwealth's claim that release of some documents could jeopardise 'security and defence of Australia'.Whistleblower David McBride has pleaded guilty to three charges after an ACT supreme court upheld a commonwealth intervention to withhold key evidence it deemed as having the potential to jeopardise "the security and defence of Australia" if released.Outside court, McBride said: "I'll say one thing, and that is, I stand tall, and I believe I did my duty ... and I see this as the beginning of a better Australia."McBride's lawyer, Mark Davis, said the ruling on Friday had been "a fatal blow" for their case but said they were investigating the possibility of an appeal.The former military lawyer's wife, Sarah, stood alongside him, saying it had been a tough battle for the family, especially their two daughters."I'm not giving up hope. He's done the right thing - I've said that from the beginning," she said. "Truth and justice will prevail and I'm incredibly proud of him, as are his two girls. Please don't give up on him now."Andrew Berger KC, acting for the commonwealth, on Wednesday said some material in the case should be kept entirely secret on national security grounds."The public interest at play here is a very important one, the national security and defence of this country," he said. "Indeed, we say it is harder to think of a stronger public interest than the security and defence of Australia?"