"The mayor will ... issue a directive to implement an overtime reduction initiative for our city's four uniformed agencies. These agencies must submit a plan to reduce year-to-year OT spending."

"In all my time in government, this is probably one of the most painful exercises I've gone through. When we look at around police, what the numbers of our police officers are going to be, and how we've done so well with dropping crime in our city, when we look at the school safety agents, when we look at some of the other initiatives that we're doing, it's going to be extremely painful for New Yorkers. And that's why we continue to say we need help."

New York City will place a hiring freeze on new police department recruits as part of the city's "painful" budget cuts, sources told the New York Post Wednesday.Thursday that will impact the already short-staffed New York Police Department, the sources stated.The NYPD currently has approximately 33,500 officers after losing nearly 3,000 cops to retirement and resignation since 2019. Meanwhile,The mayor will scale back migrant spending by 20% and announce fewer sanitation department litter basket pickups, multiple sources told the Post.A source who was briefed by, told the news outlet:In September, Jiha instructed the police department, fire department, sanitation department, and corrections to formulate a plan to reduce overtime costs Adams recently called the city's looming budget cuts 'just horrendous and painful'. "It's going to hurt our services a lot," he noted.The city's agencies were given until November to slash their budgets by 5% and potentially up to 15% by spring. However, Jiha noted that the cuts would still "only cover two-thirds of our projected asylum costs." Adams told reporters Tuesday: