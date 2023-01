© AP



If left unchecked, the migrant crisis that has brought 35,700 illegals into New York since the spring could bankrupt the city, Mayor Eric Adams warned Wednesday, the New York Post reports At a news conference in Brooklyn, Adams said:Refusing to blame President Joe Biden directly, the mayor said it's "easy to point to whoever's in the White House at the time" — but he did sayAdams said:Biden signed Thursday has $800 million for migrant-related aid that New York could apply for.in aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency but has not seen any of that money yet.However, late last month, the government did agree to give New York just under $8 million in federal aid to help with the city's sudden influx of asylum seekers over the summer, less than 1% of what city hall had requested.When two reporters asked the mayor directly about Biden's position on the southern border and migrants,saying simply,Adams added thatThe mayor said a day earlier that he had learneda Democrat, is "going to be sending migrants to places like New York City and Chicago."Adams said he spoke with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot immediately after learning about Polis' plan. Lightfoot, Adams said, called transferring the migrants from Colorado to New York and Chicago "inhumane."Lightfoot told Adams that they should no longer be "patient," even at the risk of "embarrassing our families," as Adams recounted the conversation.A spokesperson for Polis did not return a request from the NYP for comment.Over the summer, 6,000 migrants sought shelter in New York, many sent from Texas by bus at the direction of Texas Governor Greg Abbott as a protest against the Biden administration's immigration policies.