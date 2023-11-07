weapons factory, armory
© Los Angeles Police Department
What appeared to be a weapons factory was recovered at an apartment in downtown LA this weekend.
Police stumbled upon a sizable weapons cache this weekend after responding to a reported shooting in downtown LA this weekend.

Neighbors contacted the LAPD just before 1 a.m. on Saturday after hearing gunfire in an apartment building at the intersection of West Olympic Boulevard and South Olive Street, per Fox 11.

Before getting into the apartment, per the LAPD, officers heard 15 to 20 more shots fired. Police evacuated the building before investigating the unit, per reporting by ABC 7.
Tactical gear and
© Los Angeles Police Department
Tactical gear and "ghost guns" were found in the apartment on Sunday after neighbors reported that shots were fired, police said.
Roy Allen Henson, 39, was taken into custody without incident - without any weapons on him - and charged with discharging a firearm and gross negligence.

He bailed out of jail for $35,000 on Sunday, police said. Per the LAPD, there was no indication that the man was planning an attack with the weaponry.

ghillie suit, tactical armor
© Los Angeles Police Department
Police said there was no indication that no indication that Ray Allen Henson was planning an attack.
A trove of weaponry and tactical equipment, including manufactured "ghost guns" and parts, a ghillie suit, and tactical armor were recovered from the apartment.

A bomb squad was called to the location, police said, to check a grenade that turned out to be a replica.

Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.