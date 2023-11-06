As per the Al Jazeera report, the video below was posted on X by Quds News Network and verified by Al Jazeera.
Israel's Iron Dome is an air missile defense system designed to shield the country from short-range rocket threats.
Developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, it became operational in 2011.
How It Works:
The Iron Dome employs an MMR Radar to detect incoming rocket trajectories. Once detected, the system's command and control center swiftly assesses the rocket's path and projected impact area.
It then determines if the missile poses a threat to populated areas.
When a threat is identified, the command center orders the launcher to fire an intercepting rocket, precisely targeting and neutralizing the incoming threat in mid-air.
Crucially, the Iron Dome's artificial intelligence distinguishes between harmless rockets and those endangering human lives, ensuring efficient resource allocation.
Key Features:
- Designed for short-range missiles with a range of approximately 40 miles or less.
- Mobile and adaptable, it can be deployed on land or ships as needed.
- Requires reloading to maintain continuous missile interception capabilities.
