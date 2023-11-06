How It Works:

Key Features:

Designed for short-range missiles with a range of approximately 40 miles or less.

Mobile and adaptable, it can be deployed on land or ships as needed.

Requires reloading to maintain continuous missile interception capabilities.

Israel's Iron Dome defence system has reportedly malfunctioned, with an interceptor rocket landing in the central area of the city of Rishon LeZion, south of Tel Aviv.Israel's Iron Dome is an air missile defense system designed to shield the country from short-range rocket threats.Developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, it became operational in 2011.The Iron Dome employs an MMR Radar to detect incoming rocket trajectories. Once detected, the system's command and control center swiftly assesses the rocket's path and projected impact area.It then determines if the missile poses a threat to populated areas.When a threat is identified, the command center orders the launcher to fire an intercepting rocket, precisely targeting and neutralizing the incoming threat in mid-air.Crucially, the Iron Dome's artificial intelligence distinguishes between harmless rockets and those endangering human lives, ensuring efficient resource allocation.In summary, Israel's Iron Dome is a critical component of its missile defense strategy, offering effective protection against short-range rockets and enhancing regional security.