© Maya Alleruzzo/AP



Family of activists

Overnight raids

Israeli forces have arrested Ahed Tamimi,They announced the arrest on Monday. Violence has been spilling over into the territory since the start of the Israel-Hamas war last month.Al Jazeera correspondent Zein Basravi reported multiple raids by the Israeli army across the West Bank, including in the village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah, where Ahed Tamimi was arrested.The activist "was arrested on suspicion of inciting violence and terrorist activities", an army spokesperson said.Nariman Tamimi, the activist's mother, told Anadolu news agency that Israeli forces hadIsraeli media reported that Ahed Tamimi had called for the murder of settlers in the West Bank in an Instagram post.when questioned about the reason for her arrest.However, Nariman denied that her daughter wrote the post. "There are dozens of (online) pages in Ahed's name with her photo, with which she has no connection," she said.Her father has been arrested numerous times by Israeli forces and has spent at least four years in prison., who had arrived at the family house to arrest her brother, went viral.She was previously arrested by the Israeli army in December 2017 following further confrontations, alongside her mother and 20-year-old cousin Nour.Indicted on 12 charges, including assault, incitement and past instances of stone-throwing, she was jailed for eight months.Ahed Tamimi's arrest came amid another night of Israeli raids and fighting in the occupied West Bank,Reporting from Ramallah, Basravi said it was a hectic night, with multiple cities across the West Bank witnessing raids and open clashes between the army and armed Palestinian fighters. Footage showed roads and cars destroyed.Israel has