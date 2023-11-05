Police in the northern German city of Hamburg are continuing to deal with a suspected hostage situation at the airport afterAir traffic at Hamburg airport remained blocked on Sunday by an apparent hostage situation on the tarmac, after, according to local authorities."The police operation continues, air traffic remains suspended until further notice," the management of the airport in northern Germany wrote on X - formerly Twitter.police spokesperson Sandra Levgrün told the regional channel public television NDR.She called it a "very good sign" that the father had remained in contact with the authorities "for so long".On Saturday evening, around 8:00 p.m. local time (7:00 p.m. GMT), the gunman drove his car through an airport gate and onto the tarmac,, a police spokesperson said.Police said they believed a "child custody dispute" was the cause of the incident.According to the authorities, a father and his child remain in the car. The daily Bild newspaper has reported thatPolice said the negotiations were taking place in Turkish.Reports sayof the child's kidnapping to police.On Saturday evening, 17 flights scheduled to land in Hamburg, with a combined 3,200 people on board, had to be diverted. On Sunday, 286 flights are in principle planned, carrying 34,500 passengers, but it's unlikely any will be able to land until the situation is resolved.