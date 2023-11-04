© unknown



WE are the terrorists.



WE inflict violence and fear on civilian populations to advance political agendas.



WE murder babies.



WE massacre women and children.

They're dropping bombs on a concentration camp full of children.Not in the past.They show no signs of stopping.No part of opposing this should be remotely controversial.They're dropping bombs on a concentration camp full of kids. Even shitlibs and pseudo-leftists who get every other foreign policy issue wrongAnyone getting this issue wrong can be permanently dismissed without any real loss.it will still be a fact that Israel is raining military explosives upon a concentration camp full of children, and that it urgently needs to stop.it will still be a fact that Israel is raining military explosives upon a concentration camp full of children, and that it urgently needs to stop.it will still be a fact that Israel is raining military explosives upon a concentration camp full of children, and that it urgently needs to stop.it will still be a fact that Israel is raining military explosives upon a concentration camp full of children, and that it urgently needs to stop.it will still be a fact that Israel is raining military explosives upon a concentration camp full of children, and that it urgently needs to stop.it will still be a fact that Israel is raining military explosives upon a concentration camp full of children, and that it urgently needs to stop.Yeah I'm gonna go ahead and assume that the people arguing that it's necessary to keep dropping military explosives on a giant concentration camp full of children are on the side that will be judged negatively by history.A huge amount of western depravity hides behind the unexamined assumption that killing people with bombs is somehow less evil than killing them with bullets or blades.Hamas are in the ambulances. Hamas are in the hospitals. Hamas are underneath the refugee camps. Hamas are behind the children. Maybe they're just massacring civilians.Not since Iraq has the US empire allowed itself to get caught looking this brazenly evil in front of everyone. It's always been the most murderous and depraved power structure on earth,And this is like if everyone was watching the Iraq invasion online in real time, with raw footage of all the civilians it's killing flooding their social media feeds 24/7. There's only so much propaganda spin you can put on that.I've seen so many dead kids while gathering information about this massacre.I'm already at the point where I see kids around the neighborhood and just feel reflexively grateful that they're standing up and moving and breathing with all their inside parts on the inside, like kids are supposed to be.If you're among the millions of people who are coming to realize that the western political/media class have been lying to you about Israel-Palestine this entire time, you should probably be aware thatin the same way punching someone in the same place repeatedly creates a bruise. If you abuse a population with extreme aggression and deprive them of any peaceful recourse, you're going to see violent factions emerge like a bruise on repeatedly struck flesh.Believing you can get rid of violent resistance groups with bombs is like believing you can get rid of a bruise by punching it harder, or by switching from punching to hitting it with a bat.You don't get rid of the bruise with more abuse, you get rid of the bruise by ceasing the abuse and doing everything you can to help heal the wound.The last month has really brought out the best in the best people and the worst in the worst people.