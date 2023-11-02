Minuteman III ballistic missile
The United States has reported an 02.11.2023 The United States has experienced a failure in the testing of the intercontinental ballistic missile Minuteman III. This information comes from the official website of the U.S. Air Force Space Base at Vandenberg.

It is stated that during the test, the rocket was destroyed due to the detection of an anomaly after launch. Additionally, the U.S. Air Force command confirmed the safe destruction of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile without its warhead.

It is noted that an anomaly can be defined as "any unexpected event during testing." The exact cause of this anomaly will be determined through a thorough analysis, as stated in the report.

It is known that the maximum range of the Minuteman III missile is up to 13,000 kilometers. Similar tests have been conducted more than 300 times.