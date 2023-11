The United States has reported an 02.11.2023 The United States has experienced a failure in the testing of the intercontinental ballistic missile Minuteman III. This information comes from the official website of the U.S. Air Force Space Base at Vandenberg. It is stated that. Additionally, the U.S. Air Force command confirmed the safe destruction of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile without its warhead.It is noted that, as stated in the report.It is known that the maximum range of the Minuteman III missile is up to 13,000 kilometers. Similar tests have been conducted more than 300 times.