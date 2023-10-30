© LeoPatrizi/Getty Images



"I think the US consumer is walking towards a cliff, basically. Of course, retail sales have been quite strong for the last few months, and everyone gets quite excited about that, but, actually, if you look at what's going on, the household savings ratio has been run down, and, in fact, real income growth has been negative for three months."

"We had a good payrolls month, but if you look at a lot of the indicators of where the labor market is likely to go, a lot of them are fraying at the edges."

"We're going to get to the point in the next few months. I think the US is in for a tough time."

Decreasing spending power is signaling trouble for the economy, according to Chris Watling...American consumers are facing challenging times, with household spending expected to cool further,has warned.In an interview with CNBC this week, the strategist citedWatling said:Watling pointed out that the consumer and the labor market are under a lot of pressure at the margins:The strategist added that a substantial labor market downturn could invoke a recession in the country. He cautioned:AccordingMoody's Investors Service said in a report last month inflation and a deteriorating outlook for the US economy have been weighing on consumers.Moody's pointed out that