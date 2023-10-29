© unknown



Around 5,000 American military forces have been engaged in the ground operation the Israeli army launched in Gaza on Friday night.Security sources told Tasnim that the Zionist regime's ground onslaught against the Gaza Strip on Friday night involved three divisions and several brigades.Tasnim had reported earlier that theas the Zionist forces suffered a crushing defeat in the Al-Aqsa Storm operation and theAs the Gaza Strip on Friday night came under the heaviest bombardment since the Zionists waged a brutal war 22 days ago, theThe purpose of the Israeli army's advance on those regions is tobefore launching the next stage of the war.The Zionist regime had put the same plan into practice in 2014, which had ended in failure.Every time the Zionist regime launches a land invasion of Gaza, its officials claim that the main operation has not started yet, describing the latest attack as being limited in scope or an extension of a previous operation.The Zionists have plannedof Gaza and suffer less humiliation.The Israeli regime's bombardment of Gaza intensified after the military said it was "expanding operations" into the territory.The Hamas resistance movement says its fighters confronted the Zionist troops in various locations on Friday night.More than 1 million Palestinian children and their parents are living through "pure horror" in the besieged enclave, humanitarian group Save the Children said.