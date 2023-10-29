© Lev Radin / Pacific Press / LightRocket via Getty Images



Elon Musk has promised to help humanitarian organizations to stay connected amid an information blackout in Gaza.Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Kahri has vowed that "Israel will use all means at its disposal to fight" SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's planned provision of Starlink internet access to Gaza.In response, the tech billionaire said he is "not so naive," explaining how the proposed scheme would work, while promising to "do a security check with both the US and Israeli governments before turning on even a single terminal."Internet and cell phone services stopped working in Gaza on Friday night after a wave of Israeli airstrikes. The outage left news organizations and aid groups unable to reach their workers, withMusk's plan would mark the second time that he has deployed Starlink to a combat zone. Shortly after the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the tech tycoon supplied Kiev with Starlink terminals. However, he fell out of favor when he barred the Ukrainian military from using the network to guide drone strikes on Russian ships in the Black Sea.