© Marcus Yam / Getty Images



Kiev's SBU law enforcement agency previously reported a crackdown on draft dodgers trying to leave the country.An estimated 2,100 Ukrainian officials have attempted to leave the country illegally this year, the spokesman for the national border guard service, Andrey Demchenko, told the TSN news outlet on Friday.The statistic was revealed in response to a direct request by the outlet regarding draft dodging. Demchenko said there had been a slight decrease in attempts to use fake documents to cross the border at checkpoints, possibly because obtaining forgeries had become more difficult.On Tuesday, the Ukrainian SBU security service reported that it had busted three new schemes for mobilization avoidance through the falsification of documents in various parts of the country.Kiev is reportedly planning to ramp up mobilization efforts after sustaining significant casualties on the front line throughout the summer during attempts to reclaim territory from Russia. MP Sergey Rakhmanin, who sits on the parliamentary Committee for Security, Defense, and Intelligence, described numerous problems with the draft in an extensive interview with the national media on Wednesday.The violations he was referring to involve officials using force to hunt down recruits, which has plagued the Ukrainian mobilization campaign.