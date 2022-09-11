Puppet Masters
Ukraine releases information on draft dodgers
RT
Sat, 10 Sep 2022 14:58 UTC
Thousands of Ukrainian men trying to dodge the military draft have been detained at their country's border since late February, the country's authorities have revealed.
According to an infographic and a statement accompanying it, published by Ukraine's State Border Service on Saturday, "since the introduction of martial law border guards have apprehended more than eight thousand dodgers for attempting to illegally cross the border."
Of those, 5,600 are said to have tried to leave the country away from the official checkpoints.
245 more dodgers have tried to bribe officials, with the total sum of the money offered reaching 3.8 million Ukrainian hryvnia ($103,700).
The Ukrainian government declared martial law on February 24 - the day Russia launched its military offensive against the country. It has been renewed by the Ukrainian parliament several times since and is still in place.
Under military law, males between 18 and 60 liable for military service are prohibited from leaving the country.
Ukrainian authorities regularly post videos and photos of draft dodgers detained while trying to cross the border.
Some of the men in question got creative, hiding inside a train's lavatory or even in the luggage compartment of a van.
Reader Comments
slbeaudry 2022-09-11T15:37:30Z
Between 18 and 60??? Eeeeee. I'm surprised it's only a few thousand. I'd have been in the same boat. Hard pass on that one.
speedster356 · 2022-09-11T15:57:08Z
The big problem with these Ukrainians is they are not very progressive. I believe in the US you can identify as a woman and therefore would be able to avoid the draft. Backward ass Ukainians. Get with the program. SMH.
Yupo · 2022-09-11T16:40:43Z
speedster356 Not anymore, perhaps. Women are not (yet) required to register for SS, but they are eligible for combat. Thanking you feminists for that! Careful what you ask for...
Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.
- Voltaire
