Society's Child
Iran Army launches massive 'Eghtedar' drills, aiming to 'deter against potential threats'
PressTV
Fri, 27 Oct 2023 11:21 UTC
The two-day exercises, codenamed Eghtedar (Authority) 1402, began on Friday in Nasrabad region of Isfahan Province with the participation of various units.
Infantry regiments, armored divisions, missile and artillery units, airborne divisions, drone squads, electronic warfare units, and support teams are participating in the exercise, Brigadier General Karim Cheshak, spokesman for the military exercise, said on Friday.
These forces are deployed to the exercise area from seven different provinces after traveling an average of 1,100 km, he added.
About 200 military helicopters performed different operations on the first day.
"This exercise will last for two days, and one of its main objectives is to improve the prowess and combat readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Ground Force and enhance the country's level of deterrence against potential threats."
"The drills will also aim to transfer relevant experiences to younger commanders and army forces, and practice multiple predetermined defence scenarios," Cheshak added.
The first stage of the exercise, he maintained, involves the airborne and ground transfer of four combat brigades and other units to the drills area.
The second stage will involve surveillance and reconnaissance operations using unmanned aerial vehicles and electronic and detection systems, Cheshak said.
During the third and fourth stages of the drills, coastal defense scenarios and night-time airborne operations will be practiced, while offensive operations aimed at destroying the mock enemy's targets will be carried out in the final phase, he added.
Iranian military forces hold regular exercises according to a detailed schedule in various parts of the country in order to test their weaponry and equipment and evaluate their combat preparedness.
Comment: Whilst the military regularly holds these drills, it's likely that it's taking into consideration Israel's escalation of its ethnic cleansing in Gaza, and how the threat that US involvement in the war on Palestine could result in much of the Middle East and its allies becoming involved in a much greater conflict: Red line: China strongly opposes external forces interfering in Iran's internal affairs - Premier Li Qiang
Just in case anyone missed it...
The Israeli plan is to push the 1 million people in the top half of the open air prison that is Gaza into the bottom half, along with the 1 million already there.
The idea is that this will make living conditions there unbearable for Gazans, so they will be forced to leave the territory of Gaza entirely. Thus completing the "ethnic cleansing" of Gaza.
It's very likely however that this move will cause violence to flare in the West Bank, at least the Israelis hope so, at which point the West Bank will also be "ethnically cleansed" of Palestinians.
For it's part, the US is hoping that all of this will provoke Iran and its allies in the region to respond militarily, at which point the US hopes to "take Iran out", which will likely unleash an unprecedented global crisis on many fronts.
The point of this convoluted mad-cap scheme is for the US to prevent the quickening moves towards a multi-polar world, led by Chin and Russia and their allies (which includes Iran).
The US figures that rather than wait for such a multi-polar world to emerge naturally and with the unseating of the US as global hegemon, they prefer to start a war in the Middle East and upset the whole applecart, so to speak.
It's akin to playing a game of chess with someone, and when they are two moves from checkmate, they upturn the table and say "see, you didn't ACTUALLY win!". It's not going to end well. For anyone.
Food for thought, Iran's leader was "born to a jewish family....converted to islam".