Red line: China strongly opposes external forces interfering in Iran's internal affairs - Premier Li Qiang
Xinhua
Fri, 27 Oct 2023 00:28 UTC
Li made the remarks when meeting with Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber on the sidelines of the 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO Member States.
Since the establishment of China-Iran diplomatic ties more than 50 years ago, bilateral relations have withstood the test of the fluctuating international situation and made steady progress, said Li, noting that President Xi Jinping and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi met twice this year and reached a series of important consensuses.
Li added that China is ready to work with Iran to implement the important consensuses reached by the two heads of state, enrich the connotation of the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership and bring more benefits to the two peoples.
China will continue to firmly support Iran in safeguarding its national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national dignity, and will strongly oppose any external forces interfering in Iran's internal affairs, he stressed.
The two sides should implement the comprehensive cooperation plan between the two countries, promote the Belt and Road cooperation, strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields and cultural and people-to-people exchanges in such areas as education, culture, tourism and think tanks, and promote new achievements in China-Iran cooperation, Li said.
For his part, Mokhber said that China is a comprehensive strategic partner of Iran and the two countries enjoy a long history of friendship.
Iran appreciates China's assistance for its economic and social development and is firmly committed to deepening Iran-China relations, he added.
Iran is willing to work with China in the Belt and Road cooperation, strengthen connectivity and mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, deepen mutual coordination within multilateral frameworks and push for continuous and in-depth development of Iran-China relations, Mokhber said.
Comment: Meanwhile Iran's Foreign Minister is currently on a visit to Russia; as is Hamas: Hamas delegation visits Moscow, discusses release of hostages in Gaza
With the US sending in multiple warships and weapons into the Middle East region to provide back up and support for Israel's genocide in Gaza, these developments and meetings between Russia, China, with officials from Iran make sense because it's likely that Iran - a known supporter of Hezbollah, Hamas, and an avowed critic of Israel and the US- will be a primary target in their chaos creation campaign.
More on China's involvement in the current crisis:
China voted against the UN Security Council Draft Resolution on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict! Why?
Ambassador @ChinaAmbUN's answer is BASED!
China is by no means indifferent to the sufferings of the people in Gaza. What China opposes is that the draft resolution selectively avoids referring to the root causes of the current humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and fails to urge Israel to lift its full siege on Gaza and to rescind the evacuation order for northern Gaza. Such an evasive and ineffectual approach will only accelerate Gaza's falling into an even greater humanitarian catastrophe.
China is by no means denying Israel's security concerns. On the contrary, China has always strongly advocated that equal attention should be paid to the security concerns and legitimate rights of both Israel and Palestine. What China opposes is that the draft resolution attempts to establish a new narrative on the Palestinian question, ignoring the fact that the Palestinian territory has been occupied for a long time and evading the fundamental issue of independent statehood for the Palestinian people. It is worth being vigilant that the draft departs from the spirit of previous UN resolutions and embeds the dangerous logic of the clash of civilizations and the justification of war and use of force.
China is by no means indifferent to acts that harm civilians. What China opposes is that the draft resolution does not call on the parties concerned to stop the indiscriminate and asymmetrical use of force, nor does it call for a thorough investigation into the heinous attacks such as the one on the Al-Ahli Hospital. Such selective application of international law and double standards will only push more innocent civilians to the brink of death. In terms of the content, the draft is seriously out of balance and confuses right and wrong.
China is by no means opposing the Council taking action. What China opposes is that the draft resolution is evasive on the most urgent issue of ending the hostility. It has never been able to call for an immediate ceasefire in clear and unambiguous terms. If a Council resolution is ambiguous on the question of war and peace and of life and death, it is not only irresponsible but also extremely dangerous. In terms of the approach, the draft was introduced in haste and lacked the consensus it deserved. In terms of the effect, the draft does not reflect the world's strongest calls for a ceasefire and an end to the fighting, and it does not help resolve the issue.
That's why, China vetoed it!
What is the intent? Kinetic war. Who are the targets? Iran and Syria. This was announced decades ago that the globalists would regime change violently 5 or so Middle Eastern countries, like Iraq and LIbya.
What are China and Russia doing? They are supporting Iran and working to support a multipolar world.
The real conflict is globalist "great reset" with its genocide and totalitarian 15-min cities versus national and cultural sovereignty with at least less genocide (The caveat is, if China is ruled by CCP/deep state, then this could be a Chinese power play).
What's next? Certainly nuclear preparedness by all parties, and the mockingbird threat promotion of nuclear conflict. This would also set the stage for an "alien" arrival false flag with holograms and physical destruction of a city or 2. Wow, this is "great theater" for the globalists where real people, women and children, are incinerated like in Maui!