China will continue to firmly support Iran in safeguarding its national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national dignity, and will strongly oppose any external forces interfering in Iran's internal affairs

, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Thursday.Li made the remarks whenSince the establishment of China-Iran diplomatic ties more than 50 years ago, bilateral relations have withstood the test of the fluctuating international situation and made steady progress, said Li, noting that President Xi Jinping and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi met twice this year and reached a series of important consensuses.Li added that China is ready to work with Iran to implement the important consensuses reached by the two heads of state, enrich the connotation of the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership and bring more benefits to the two peoples., he stressed.The two sides should implement the comprehensive cooperation plan between the two countries,in such areas as education, culture, tourism and think tanks, and promote new achievements in China-Iran cooperation, Li said.For his part, Mokhber said that China is a comprehensive strategic partner of Iran and the two countries enjoy a long history of friendship.Iran is willing to work with China in the Belt and Road cooperation, strengthen connectivity and mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, deepen mutual coordination within multilateral frameworks and push for continuous and in-depth development of Iran-China relations, Mokhber said.