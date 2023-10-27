China Iran Li Qiang Mohammad Mokhber
© Xinhua/Yin Bogu
Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber on the sidelines of the 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Oct. 26, 2023.
China stands ready to strengthen communication and coordination with Iran within the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), BRICS and other multilateral mechanisms, practice true multilateralism, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Thursday.

Li made the remarks when meeting with Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber on the sidelines of the 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO Member States.

Since the establishment of China-Iran diplomatic ties more than 50 years ago, bilateral relations have withstood the test of the fluctuating international situation and made steady progress, said Li, noting that President Xi Jinping and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi met twice this year and reached a series of important consensuses.

Li added that China is ready to work with Iran to implement the important consensuses reached by the two heads of state, enrich the connotation of the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership and bring more benefits to the two peoples.

China will continue to firmly support Iran in safeguarding its national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national dignity, and will strongly oppose any external forces interfering in Iran's internal affairs, he stressed.

The two sides should implement the comprehensive cooperation plan between the two countries, promote the Belt and Road cooperation, strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields and cultural and people-to-people exchanges in such areas as education, culture, tourism and think tanks, and promote new achievements in China-Iran cooperation, Li said.

For his part, Mokhber said that China is a comprehensive strategic partner of Iran and the two countries enjoy a long history of friendship.

Iran appreciates China's assistance for its economic and social development and is firmly committed to deepening Iran-China relations, he added.

Iran is willing to work with China in the Belt and Road cooperation, strengthen connectivity and mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, deepen mutual coordination within multilateral frameworks and push for continuous and in-depth development of Iran-China relations, Mokhber said.