Society's Child
400,000 hens to be culled after bird flu case in Bulgaria
BTA Bulgarian News Agency
Wed, 25 Oct 2023 18:11 UTC
Influenza-diseased laying hens at the farm will be humanely killed.
A 10-kilometre surveillance zone has been established around site of the outbreak
All eggs that left the farm over the last 21 days will be traced, seized and destroyed. There is information that some of the eggs have been exported to Greece.
Reader Comments
With a test that's not a test (PCR is a multiplication method for genetic material, nothing more). With a "test" that "tests" for sequences that have not been shown to be from a virus, because no one isolates these things, they just pick out sequences from a cell culture soup. No one waits to see if anything would have happened. Infection is not a scientifically proven concept.
Almost half of the chicken population have been culled due to "bird flu". Egg prices in South Africa rose by over 200% in a matter of days.
None of this, across the world, is about bird flu. It is all by design.
It is about profit.
It is about control.
It is about us not eating meat, but rather, eating bugs and grass like cattle.
What does it mean for us? Raise chickens if you have land. You have eggs and chicken meat if necessary.
Comment: It's usually the case that it's not the whole flock that is infected, however the whole flock is culled. And with a 'surveillence zone' that size, it's likely more cases will be found and many more chickens will be culled.
One wonders if this is the beginning of yet another season of mass culling across the planet, that, last year, significantly reduced flock numbers, further discouraging producers who aren't eager to invest in what is becoming an increasingly risky endeavour. Furthermore, this comes amid egg price corruption that has caused a significant number of farmers to leave the market. This also comes at a time of a startling number of suspicious, and devastating, fires at egg farms: