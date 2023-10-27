chickens
Eggs, feed, fertiliser and nearly 400,000 laying hens will be destroyed after a case of avian influenza at a farm in Debelets, North Central Bulgaria, the Director of the Regional Food Safety Directorate Dr Stanimir Spasov told BTA on Wednesday. A case of avian influenza was registered in Veliko Tarnovo Region on October 20, after which the farm was closed down.

Influenza-diseased laying hens at the farm will be humanely killed.

A 10-kilometre surveillance zone has been established around site of the outbreak

All eggs that left the farm over the last 21 days will be traced, seized and destroyed. There is information that some of the eggs have been exported to Greece.