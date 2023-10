© Kirill Kudryavtsev

The social media company has launched a crackdown on war-related content since the Israel-Hamas conflict began.Instagram's parent company, Meta, has apologized for an apparent bug that inserted the term "Palestinian terrorists" into the bios of some pro-Palestine users."We fixed a problem that briefly caused inappropriate Arabic translations in some of our products. We sincerely apologize that this happened," a spokesperson for the company told The Guardian.Meta announced last week that it had removed almost 800,000 "disturbing" posts related to the Israel-Hamas war, including images of graphic violence and posts glorifying or supporting Hamas. However,"It is never our intention to suppress a particular community or point of view," Meta said in response, adding that due to the "higher volumes of content being reported" since the conflict broke out, "content that doesn't violate our policies may be removed in error."