© PressTV



"...in the coming Gaza genocide, every act of armed resistance by Hamas and Hezbollah will have my support. If that is a crime, send me back to jail," he said.

A former British diplomat and human rights activist has been detained under the country's counterterrorism laws after declaring support for the people of Palestine and criticizing Israel's atrocities against them.Craig Murray was detained on Monday under the UK's so-called Prevention of Terrorism Act after he returned from a trip to Iceland. Before his arrest, he had taken part in a pro-Palestinian protest outside Iceland's parliament building.In another X post on Sunday, Murray had clearly indicated his support for Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, and the Lebanese Hezbollah movement.On the same day, Murray reposted an earlier X post by Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, calling on the world body to intervene for an immediate ceasefire in Israel's ongoing bloody war against the Gaza Strip, adding, "Under international law, atrocity crimes must not only be punished but also prevented."His detention came amid an all-out war waged by the Israeli regime against the besieged Gaza Strip, which has so far claimed the lives of more than 2,800 Palestinians and injured close to 11,000 others.The war was waged after an operation by Gaza's resistance groups, which has so far left some 1,200 Israeli forces and illegal settlers dead and close more than 200 others captive. The resistance factions launched the operation in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodshed and destruction against Palestinians.UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said those supporting Hamas following the operation would be "held to account," vowing support for the Israeli regime and pledging readiness on the part of London to provide Tel Aviv with military assistance.Following his sacking from the British diplomatic service, Murray embraced journalism and human rights activism, and established his own blog to publish his views and findings.