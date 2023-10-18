© Getty Images / Carl Court

British state broadcaster BBC has launched an investigation into six reporters and a freelance contributor working for its Arabic service over allegedly exhibiting anti-Israel bias and cheering attacks by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.While the staff reporters have not been formally suspended as of yet, only put off-air, the corporation has already parted ways with the freelance contributor, who had been working with the outlet since early October."We are urgently investigating this matter. We take allegations of breaches of our editorial and social media guidelines with the utmost seriousness, and if and when we find breaches, we will act, including taking disciplinary action," a BBC spokesperson said on Sunday.Seven former culture secretaries, led by Sajid Javid, penned a letter to the corporation's director-general, Tim Davie, arguing the approach actually damages the BBC's impartiality."The BBC's commitment is to impartiality, not indifference. This distinction is now in danger of being blurred. Worryingly, the imprecise language of 'fighters' and 'militants' also serves to conflate terrorists with the Palestinian people, who suffer more than anyone from Hamas' actions," they argued, asking the corporation to "urgently reassess" its approach.