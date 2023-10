© REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier



BANNED RALLY

French police used teargas and water cannon to break up a banned rally in support of the Palestinian people in Paris on Thursday, as President Emmanuel Macron urged the French to remain united and refrain from bringing the Israel-Hamas conflict home.Macron's interior minister had earlier banned pro-Palestinian protests, saying they were "likely to generate disturbances to public order"."This event is an earthquake for Israel, the Middle East and beyond," Macron said in a solemn TV address. "Let's not pursue at home ideological adventures by imitating or projecting.""Let's not add, through illusions or calculations, domestic divides to international divides," he said. "The shield of unity will protect us from hatred and excesses."Macron said the government had acted to boost police protection of Jewish sites, including schools and synagogues, and that there could be no justification for atrocities."There is no 'Yes, but'. Those who confuse the Palestinian cause with the justification of terrorism are making a moral, political and strategic mistake."Before he spoke, the far-left France Unbowed party faced criticism for refusing to call the Hamas attack an act of terrorism, causing tension with its Socialist and Green opposition partners.Despite the ban, several hundred pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in central Paris in separate groups that police forces sought to keep from merging.Earlier this week, Hamas called for protests across the Muslim world on Friday to support Palestinians.Since the Hamas cross-border attack from Gaza on Saturday, French police have arrested more than 20 people in dozens of antisemitic acts, including harassment of Jewish children by fellow pupils at school, the government said on Wednesday.