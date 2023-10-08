© Abed Rahim Khatib/Getty Images



A local resident says no street has been left undamaged as Israeli strikes continue...Sanaa Kamal, a resident of Gaza who also works as a local reporter, has seen and covered a number of confrontations between Israel and the Palestinian military factions. But she claims she hasfollowing the infiltration of Israel's southern communities by dozens of Hamas militants.So far, according to official data,it says are 'linked' to Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. This is not unusual in itself.sending a message to the group that their whereabouts are well known. Parallel to that, the IDF have also been bombing the exclave's infrastructure, including mosques, residential buildings, roads, banks and hospitals.Kamal hasn't slept and says the heavy bombardment has prevented her from disconnecting. Her family and everyone around her, she admits, are afraid they may become the latest number in the long series of Palestinian casualties.She is far from the only resident who is concerned about what she sees. Maram Faraj says she also failed to sleep and was tormented by thoughts of her journalist friend who has been lost.She told RT:Many of these, Hamas claims, were civilians who were buried under rubble.Looking at the destruction around her,that refuses to make concessions to Palestinians, and that refrains from resolving the decades-long conflict.for putting the Palestinian population through yet another ordeal.Since 2007, when Hamas took control over Gaza, the Islamic group has been involved in a number of armed confrontations with Israel. All have caused irreparable damage to the exclave. The most traumatic of these - Operation Protective Edge - took place in 2014 and saw more than 2,000 Palestinian casualties. But Kamal is fearful that the current situation will only deteriorate further and might reach even greater numbers.On Saturday, an Egyptian delegation made its way from Cairo to Israel to urgently start negotiations. Other mediators, including Qatar and a number of European states, are also involved. However, so far those efforts have not bore fruit as both sides vow to inflict damage on their enemy.In Israel,with Israeli experts suggesting that these might include a ground invasion shortly after all pockets of militants in the southern communities are cleared. Hamas isn't showing any sign of bending either, saying the war against "the occupation" has just begun.Kamal said:Just like Kamal, Faraj also believes in co-existence. She says both sides need to exhale, sit down for talks, exchange prisoners, and reach an agreement. But as the fighting rages on, and with Israel officially declaring a war, sending thousands of troops and consignments of jets and military equipment closer to the Gaza border, this scenario seems to be nowhere in sight.