If the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) was to be believed, the tweets of Dr. Kulvinder Kaur Gill were positively dangerous.
They were unprofessional, irresponsible, critical of official messaging and potentially destructive to public health, alleged the CPSO. The college was unhappy that Gill believed government and public health responses to COVID were based more on politics than science.
So it comes as a surprise that the college, which had been hellbent on bringing Gill to heel, has decided to end a planned disciplinary hearing against her. Lisa Bildy, Gill's lawyer, said in an email that the CPSO seemed to concede it had a bad case.
"It appears they finally recognized that Dr. Gill's concerns about the harms of lockdowns and vaccine mandates were well-supported and could not reasonably be said to constitute 'misinformation,'" Bildy said.
Gill's case is another example of a regulatory body trying to exert control over the tweets, speech and language of a professional. The most high-profile occurrence is that of psychologist Jordan Peterson, who is fighting an order from the College of Psychologists of Ontario to undergo social media training, thereby regulating what he says on social media.
"Regulatory bodies have become far too comfortable with exerting control over the expression and values of their members," said Bildy. "The (CPSO) is legislatively tasked with keeping patients safe from incompetent and unethical doctors and regulating the profession in the public interest. It is not there to give disgruntled people on Twitter a tool for 'cancelling' people with whom they do not agree, nor to take up the mantle of enforcer for politicians who don't want their policies challenged."
In 2020, Gill, a pediatrician with immunology training practising in the Greater Toronto Area, found herself the subject of complaints — from members of the public, not patients — to the CPSO. The Democracy Fund, a civil liberties organization assisting Gill, described her in 2022 as the subject of a "malicious online campaign" that encouraged the public to file complaints about her.
Five complaints were dismissed by a committee of the CPSO, but three resulted in "cautions" being issued in 2021 against the doctor. The cautions, which Gill is now challenging in a judicial review, stem from two tweets she wrote in August 2020: "There is absolutely no medical or scientific reason for this prolonged, harmful and illogical lockdown," and "If you have not yet figured out that we don't need a vaccine, you are not paying attention."
At the time of these tweets, there was no COVID vaccine. The Democracy Fund, in an October 2022 news release, explained that Gill's second tweet was made in reaction to a press conference in which Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, conceded that the release of a vaccine wouldn't end lockdowns and restrictions.
In its caution, the CPSO said Gill's public statement against lockdowns was "misinformed and misleading and furthermore an irresponsible statement to make on social media during a pandemic." Her opinions flew in the face of what governments and health officials were promoting, and that was clearly a problem of a different magnitude.
After receiving those three cautions, Gill found herself in the crosshairs of the college again in 2022. This time, she was accused of advocating against masks and COVID vaccines, and for undermining trust in public health. In February 2023, the college pointed to the "totality of Dr. Gill's communications" as evidence that, "Government and other institutions are engaging in tyranny, lying to the public and acting in unconstitutional and unscientific manner."
Comment: Sounds about right.
In a letter responding to the CPSO in March, Bildy, Gill's lawyer, countered that "Dr. Gill has not denied that the vaccines might provide a benefit for vulnerable populations, but took reasonable and prudent exception to the public health position that they were equally necessary and safe for everyone, including repeated boosters." She added that Gill opposed mask mandates, but not masks themselves.
A 15-day disciplinary hearing was scheduled for early 2024. However, in September, the CPSO told Gill's lawyer that it was not proceeding with the hearing. The CPSO declined to comment on the case, citing confidentiality.
Gill's real crime, Bildy said, was refusing to go along with the "groupthink." She pointed out that the CPSO's statement to the profession, back when Gill was being investigated, told doctors their comments could lead to public harm if they did not "align with information coming from public health or government."
"This was an astonishing edict," Bildy told me. "Public health is fundamentally a political office and should not be beyond reproach. Physicians are bound by an ethical and moral duty to do no harm, and it is sometimes essential and in the public interest to question public health decisions and government policies. Consensus can be dangerous, particularly when groupthink coalesces around the wrong decision."
How did we arrive at this stage where regulatory bodies now see themselves as language police?
"We got here after a long march through the institutions by activists over the last 50 years or more," said Bildy. "Those leading many of our administrative and cultural institutions now are either true believers or are unwilling to risk their careers and reputation to stand up to the current social justice orthodoxy.
"If we don't push back, an enforced consensus on the social and scientific issues of our time will steamroll over us. If that happens, especially on a global, technocratic scale, the Enlightenment era with its ideals of rationalism, democracy, individualism, the scientific method, fundamental freedoms and the like — a relative blip on the historical time scale — may be gone forever."
Dr. Gill is a skeptic. She has doubts, questions and reservations about the ruling orthodoxy. But whether these are vices or virtues depends on whether you believe in the spirit of the Enlightenment or the spirit of the Inquisition.