engaging in tyranny, lying to the public and acting in unconstitutional and unscientific manner.

College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario has ended its quest to silence anti-lockdown pediatrician Kulvinder Kaur Gill.If the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) was to be believed, the tweets of Dr. Kulvinder Kaur Gill were positively dangerous.They were unprofessional, irresponsible, critical of official messaging and potentially destructive to public health, alleged the CPSO. The college was unhappy that Gill believed government and public health responses to COVID were based more on politics than science.Gill's case is another example of a regulatory body trying to exert control over the tweets, speech and language of a professional. The most high-profile occurrence is that of psychologist Jordan Peterson , who is fighting an order from the College of Psychologists of Ontario to undergo social media training, thereby regulating what he says on social media.In 2020, Gill, a pediatrician with immunology training practising in the Greater Toronto Area, found herself the subject of complaints — from members of the public, not patients — to the CPSO. The Democracy Fund, a civil liberties organization assisting Gill, described her in 2022 as the subject of a "malicious online campaign" that encouraged the public to file complaints about her.At the time of these tweets, there was no COVID vaccine. The Democracy Fund, in an October 2022 news release, explained that Gill's second tweet was made in reaction to a press conference in which Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, conceded that the release of a vaccine wouldn't end lockdowns and restrictions.In its caution, the CPSO said Gill's public statement against lockdowns was "misinformed and misleading and furthermore an irresponsible statement to make on social media during a pandemic."A 15-day disciplinary hearing was scheduled for early 2024. However, in September, the CPSO told Gill's lawyer that it was not proceeding with the hearing. The CPSO declined to comment on the case, citing confidentiality.She pointed out that the CPSO's statement to the profession, back when Gill was being investigated, told doctors their comments could lead to public harm if they did not "align with information coming from public health or government.""This was an astonishing edict," Bildy told me. "Public health is fundamentally a political office and should not be beyond reproach.Consensus can be dangerous, particularly when groupthink coalesces around the wrong decision."How did we arrive at this stage where regulatory bodies now see themselves as language police?"We got here after a long march through the institutions by activists over the last 50 years or more," said Bildy. "Those leading many of our administrative and cultural institutions now are either true believers or are unwilling to risk their careers and reputation to stand up to the current social justice orthodoxy.Dr. Gill is a skeptic. She has doubts, questions and reservations about the ruling orthodoxy. But whether these are vices or virtues depends on whether you believe in the spirit of the Enlightenment or the spirit of the Inquisition.