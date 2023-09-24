"One of the most favored propaganda tactics of [the establishment] is to relabel or redefine an opponent before they can solidly define themselves. In other words, [they] will seek to "brand" you (just as corporations use branding) in the minds of the masses so that they can take away your ability to define yourself as anything else....



Through the art of negative branding, your enemy has stolen your most precious asset — the ability to present yourself to the public as you really are.



Negative branding is a form of psychological inoculation. It is designed to close people's minds to particular ideas before they actually hear those ideas presented by a true proponent of the ideas. "

Shouldn't we also be on guard against far-left extremism?

"Although right-wing authoritarianism is well documented, social psychologists do not all agree that a leftist version even exists.



In February 2020, the Society for Personality and Social Psychology held a symposium called "Is Left-Wing Authoritarianism Real? Evidence on Both Sides of the Debate."

The entire Overton Window is now a collectivist, woke sliver

the defining tension of our age is centralization, collectivism, statism, censorship, authoritarianism vs decentralization, individuality, autonomy, free speech, personal responsibility and self-reliance.

