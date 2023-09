© Ryan Seelbach/U.S. Navy via AP, File



By Bradley Blankenship, an American journalist, columnist and political commentator

Seven months ago, the US government and media were in a frenzy over a supposed 'Chinese spy balloon' spotted over the country. This prompted the military to send its state-of-the-art jet fighters to shoot down the object, which was deemed a massive threat to US national security.CBS, in its coverage of Milley's comments, stated the obvious by saying, "There are various theories, with at least one leading theory that it was blown off-track."- except was it really a spy balloon (like Washington says) or a weather balloon (as Beijing says)?Before getting to that, it's important to note just how damaging this fake scandal was. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had scheduled a visit to China in February, but abruptly canceled it because of the 'spy balloon' drama. He wasn't set for a warm welcome anyway, considering President Joe Biden's decision to block all exports to China's telecom giant, Huawei, which happened just before this. But this situation - coupled with an angry Republican-led House of Representatives - tied the diplomat's hands.What's remarkable is that the government and the media have apparently learned nothing from what Milley said and what the intelligence community knew all along. Legacy media has mostly ignored Milley's remarks but they have made rounds on social media. The newspaper of record, the New York Times, for example, quoted anonymous US officials in a report just a few days before the general's comments, saying that China had apparently stopped its spy balloon program altogether. But, again, it's not even clear if there was a spy balloon incident to begin with. Why has this assumption been taken for granted?As mentioned above, however, this 'scam-dal' ended up canceling a high-level meeting between America's top diplomat and Beijing. While it could have been the case that Blinken would have ducked out just based on the assessment of the military at the time, it's safe to say that the media narrative (and ensuing political consequences) was perhaps more important. The ineptitude of the American media is thus directly involved in the deterioration of diplomatic efforts between these two superpowers.