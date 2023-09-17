rfk jr assassination attempt
Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr has been denied secret service protection by the federal government, despite his numerous requests and persistent threats to his safety. On Saturday night in LA, the fears of his campaign came true when an armed gunman posed as a federal marshal at a campaign event.

Police were alerted to a disturbance at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre at 4:30 pm. Breitbart reported that police said "that a male was in front of the event venue with 'a badge on their lapel, a gun, and a shoulder holster, and claimed to be a U.S. Marshall.'"

The man claimed to be on the event staff, but no one on staff could corroborate his story. A note viewed by Breitbart, provided by an officer at the scene to the campaign read "Male imp. fed. agent w/ handgun and ammo exposed. Claimed to be employed for event, but wasn't recognized by sec."

Video of the arrest shows the man being cuffed and escorted away by LAPD officers.


"I'm very grateful that alert and fast-acting protectors from Gavin de Becker and Associates (GDBA) spotted and detained an armed man who attempted to approach me at my Hispanic Heritage speech at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles tonight," Kennedy said in a statement. "The man, wearing two shoulder holsters with loaded pistols and spare ammunition magazines was carrying a U.S. Marshal badge on a lanyard and beltclip federal ID. He identified himself as a member of my security detail. Armed GDBA team members moved quickly to isolate and detain the man until LAPD arrived to make the arrest. I'm also grateful to LAPD for its rapid response."


"I'm still entertaining a hope that President Biden will allow me Secret Service protection," he continued. "I am the first presidential candidate in history to whom the White House has denied a request for protection."

Despite both his father and uncle having been assassinated, the Biden administration has not seen a need to provide RFK Jr. the secret service protection that is given to those men and women who are running for president of the United States.