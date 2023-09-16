Klitschko's decree is similar to that used to seize the Kiev Pechersk Lavra, or Monastery of the Caves, which Ukrainian police stormed last month. The world-famous holy site, which is nearly 1,000 years old, was handed over to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, a rival organization set up by the government in 2018.
Ukrainian radical nationalists storm church, injure several congregants and replace locks on doors
Back in March, President Vladimir Zelensky called the seizure of the Lavra "a move to strengthen our spiritual independence" and accused the UOC of being a tool of Russia. A third of Ukraine's regions have outrightly banned the UOC so far.
Moscow has accused Kiev of persecuting the canonical Orthodox church and Washington for tacitly approving Ukraine's actions. The US State Department, which produces an annual "religious freedom" report, has never commented on Kiev's campaign against the UOC. The reports published so far contain references only to meetings with representatives of the government-backed OCU.
