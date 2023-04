© AP / Mstyslav Chenov



Zelensky's government a 'force of evil' - priest

A senior cleric in Ukraine's most prominent Orthodox monastery, Metropolitan Pavel, has been placed under house arrest and barred from attending services for two months, amid an ongoing religious crackdown and attempts to evict hundreds of monks from the Kiev Pechersk Lavra.At a pretrial detention hearing on Saturday, Metropolitan Pavel (secular name Pyotr Lebed), who is accused of harboring pro-Russian sentiment, was ordered to stay in a village 50km from the capital. The hearing was initially postponed after the 61-year-old cleric, who has served as abbot of the monastery since 1994, reported feeling unwell. However, he was brought to court again in the evening, andfor 60 days.The authorities have placed a tracking device on his ankle, videos from the courtroom show.The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) accused Metropolitan Pavel of "inciting religious hatred" and "justifying" Russia's actions in Ukraine. The cleric hasThe two main rivals are the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) and the Kiev-backed Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), which is considered by the Russian Orthodox Church to be schismatic., as Pavel described it. The eviction deadline came this week, but the authorities have yet to forcefully seize the monastery, amid ongoing rival protests outside.Moscow has repeatedly condemned President Vladimir Zelensky's crackdown as persecution of Orthodox Christianity. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova remarked on Saturday that April Fools' Day was held "with great fanfare in Kiev," sharing"Orthodoxy is being abused, mocked, and sneered at before our eyes," she said. "The civilized remain silent. That's not the occasion for which they wrote their human rights declarations and reports on religious freedom."President Vladimir Zelensky to evict the monks of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) from the country's Kiev-Pechersk Lavra monastery.he added, describing the actions of the Kiev authorities.Christians tend to help others and are always a stabilizing factor in a society, sohe said.He urged believers to stay "peaceful [and] remain within the Church" to avoid escalation.However, the Ethiopian priest suggested that. "This will never take us anywhere. We have a lot of things to do together in harmony and collaboration, rather than destroying one another in the name of nationality or whatever kind of patriotic feeling. This is not how you reveal your patriotism," he explained.Mezgebu also