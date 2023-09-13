When I read that Elon Musk was buying Twitter for $44 billion USD, it seemed really odd at first. It didn't make sense to me.
After I thought about it for a bit, it clicked.
I considered Musk's connections to intelligence agencies and the MIC (Military Industrial Complex). After all, tech companies are basically front companies for the former, and his involvement with SpaceX means he's deep with various military organizations - and it also means he must have a very high-level security clearance.
I also considered that Musk's largest business ventures are centered around government in some way too. Tesla (and the solar company) are eligible for massive subsidies for buyers. SpaceX's contracts are government/military. The guy knows how to position himself well, that's for sure.
This Twitter/X venture is no different. It's all part of the digital prison the social engineers are working to erect all around us.
Here's where it's heading.
Digital ID system
I've been sending out a warning online about how this move to X Corp. isn't just some corporate re-branding strategy.
It's not because Elon doesn't like blue birds. Or maybe he does, who knows.
It's about a massive push towards centralization of internet access and one's ability to function in an ever-increasing online world.
To be able to function in modern society - online as so many of us are - there will be various compliance measures. These measures will strip away the thin veneer of privacy that already exists.
Musk said he bought it so that he could create an 'everything app,' similar to WeChat in China. He wants an app that combines, or aggregates, various apps we already use, into one centralized app.
Musk wants the ability to share memes, to do video calls, to bank - all in a single app.
Sounds convenient, but convenience is always the enemy of freedom.
Payment systems
Musk originally wanted PayPal to be what X is becoming - a superapp where people can do a variety of activities on, but also as a financial/payment platform. Apparently this helped get him ousted as CEO.
More recently, Musk has said this about Twitter/X:
In the months to come, we will add comprehensive communications and the ability to conduct your entire financial world.Whether this is run on fiat currency, Doge, BTC, or something else remains to be seen. I'm sure it'll be an iterative process. Many in the BTC space are already calling for BTC to be the main player here, but it's too soon to tell. I'm sure it'll be a ledger system that allows them to see - and more importantly, censor - certain activities.
Regardless, it ties in exactly with what the central planners want.
WEF
The WEF has been pushing for a Digital ID for years now. I post this graphic a lot because it perfectly encapsulates what they (and the social engineers in general) want.
From a 2021 article posted on the WEF's site,
With solid data-sharing mechanisms in place, as well as the proper regulations and governance, a digital banking ecosystem can flourish. It should cultivate stability, transparency, fairness, inclusion and interoperability.Just as I've been discussing a lot recently - the Chinese model is what they want. The model that's based on a ruthless social credit system where one can be shut out from society if they don't 'follow the rules.'
This is where digital IDs can help, by allowing banks and smaller lenders to authorise identities and verify transactions in real time. Further, an organisational-level digital ID system would speed up the inclusion of SMBs in digital banking.
The Chinese government in Zhejiang Province has developed an "enterprise digital code" for just this purpose, responding to SMBs with easy-to-access financial resources.
The article continues, discussing the years to come,
Who gets what in the new data economy will be mapped out in the next three to five years. With the right public-private digital partnerships in place, more wealth will be created for a significantly greater population around the world than today. Initiatives like digital identity alone may raise global gross domestic product by as much as 13% by 2030.See how innocuous it all sounds? They just want to help the unbanked and simultaneously increase global GDP? Everyone will be happier and better off!
Business and government must act now and make digital IDs a focus for their digital transformation — a catalyst that will spawn entirely new industries and ways of working.
Further, the debate on digital payments should focus on how best to facilitate real-time, cross-border transactions — an area where most efficiency gains lie. Digital IDs will make this possible, but working out how this system works with existing payment rails will be crucial.
This will all take time, but will do a lot to catalyze a post-COVID recovery and usher in a prosperous future for all.
Right...
Having said all of that, recall who became the new CEO just as Twitter changed to X. Oh yes, Linda Yaccarino, a high up leader in the WEF.
Musk's connections to intelligence
In addition to the aforementioned reasons to be concerned, is that Musk has deep connections to intelligence agencies and the military.
The major social media companies are basically fronts for the intelligence companies. Gathering data, manipulating public opinion, etc.
And his work with SpaceX means he's integrally linked to various military/government contracts. He must have a high-level security clearance. He knows some serious inner-workings of the US and other governments.
I don't doubt that these same agencies put up or loaned a portion, if not the majority, of that $44 billion.
Musk has also mentioned how WeChat is essentially a blueprint for what he wants.
Again, this is the Chinese model they want to push onto the rest of the world - remember that.
From Wikipedia,
WeChat has been described as China's "app for everything" and a super-app because of its wide range of functions. WeChat provides text messaging, hold-to-talk voice messaging, broadcast (one-to-many) messaging, video conferencing, video games, mobile payment, sharing of photographs and videos and location sharing.That's exactly what Musk has described.
Now read this part, also from Wikipedia,
Accounts registered using Chinese phone numbers are managed under the Weixin brand, and their data is stored in mainland China and subject to Weixin's terms of service and privacy policy, which forbids content which "endanger[s] national security, divulge[s] state secrets, subvert[s] state power and undermine[s] national unity". Non-Chinese numbers are registered under WeChat, and WeChat users are subject to a different, less strict terms of service and stricter privacy policy, and their data is stored in the Netherlands for users in the European Union, and in Singapore for other users. User activity on Weixin, the Chinese version of the app, is analyzed, tracked and shared with Chinese authorities upon request as part of the mass surveillance network in China. Chinese-registered Weixin accounts censor politically sensitive topics.A 'private' company with such incredibly critical and sensitive information that will most certainly engage in censorship. They'll certainly comply with government demands too.
That's what X is on the path to becoming.
Looking ahead
Beyond what I've outlined here, the following are a few other directions this seems to be heading.
I see governments integrating UBI (Universal Basic Income) of some sort into it. As economies implode around the world, this provides the rails to do so.
X will converge with Neuralink to dramatically further the transhumanism movement. It'll be a virtual ecosystem similar to the Metaverse - people won't want to leave. They'll live in their 15 Minute City and eat ze bugz.
X will integrate other features such as vaccine passports/other medical information/driver's licenses/etc. It will truly become the 'everything app.'
Scary times.
Prepare yourselves accordingly.
