Society's Child
Mike Lindell's bank has cancelled his line of credit
Truth Press
Wed, 30 Aug 2023 19:03 UTC
Lindell expressed concern for his employees, saying that the financial stresses his election crusade has put on his company's finances "have to sit and worry every day" about losing their jobs if they go under.
Last year, Mike Lindell was terminated as a client by the Minnesota Bank & Trust a month after the financial institution described him as a "reputation risk."
Insider viewed two letters sent to Lindell by the bank dated February 11. In one letter, the bank said Lindell's accounts with the bank would be closed by the end of business on February 18.
(segment begins at 18:30)
"Any remaining collected balance in the account scheduled to be closed will be mailed to the address we have on file. Alternatively, before February 18, 2022, you may transfer, using online banking, the remaining balance directly to your other banking institutions," the letter said.
Lindell told Insider he had nine accounts at the bank and none were related to his main MyPillow business. He said one account at the bank was connected to his website Frank Speech and another was linked to the Lindell Recovery Network, the pillow CEO's platform for people with addiction.
Lindell told Insider he was "disgusted" by the bank and accused it of "de-banking" and "canceling" him.
"They just said, 'Mike Lindell's in the public eye, and we don't want to be part of the news.' And now they're in the news, aren't they?" Lindell told Insider. "They are evil for canceling us."
Lindell added that he thought "someone" had "gotten to" the bank and motivated it to terminate its relationship with him.
"I've been in the news every day for a long time now," Lindell said, adding that he thought the bank was trying to "destroy" him and Frank Speech. "They just want to attack Mike Lindell and close his accounts," he said. "That's what I think."
Comment: Lindell has been at the forefront in the fight to prove the 2020 election fraud. The PTB are making him pay for it.Still he is fighting back for his employees (they are co-owners in the company) and himself by continuing to do what he knows best, which is running his business.
- 2020 election biggest crime & cover-up ever - Mike Lindell
- My Pillow guy Mike Lindell permanently banned from Twitter
- MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell claims the FBI seized his phone outside a Hardees: 'My hearing aids run off this!'
- Mike Lindell releases his explosive documentary on the 2020 election fraud - Dominion not happy
- CodeMonkeyZ files released at Lindell Cyber Symposium — Not likely criminal issue as reported earlier — Findings a GAME CHANGER
- Another pillow case: Mike Lindell suing Dominion and Smartmatic for 'weaponizing the litigation process'
well that's fresh, a bank worried about it's reputation? An how does anyone one know, other than those who do business with him, what his banks are? This is getting surreal.