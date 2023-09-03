© The War Room/Rumble/screeshot



none

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell went on Steve Bannon's podcast today and announced the bank that was providing him with a line of credit has cut him off.Lindell expressed concern for his employees, saying that the financial stresses his election crusade has put on his company's finances "have to sit and worry every day" about losing their jobs if they go under.Last year, Mike Lindell was terminated as a client by the Minnesota Bank & Trust a month after the financial institution described him as a "reputation risk."Insider viewed two letters sent to Lindell by the bank dated February 11. In one letter, the bank said Lindell's accounts with the bank would be closed by the end of business on February 18.(segment begins at 18:30)"Any remaining collected balance in the account scheduled to be closed will be mailed to the address we have on file. Alternatively, before February 18, 2022, you may transfer, using online banking, the remaining balance directly to your other banking institutions," the letter said.Lindell told InsiderLindell told Insider he was "disgusted" by the bank and accused it of "de-banking" and "canceling" him."They just said, 'Mike Lindell's in the public eye, and we don't want to be part of the news.' And now they're in the news, aren't they?" Lindell told Insider. "They are evil for canceling us."Lindell added that he thought "someone" had "gotten to" the bank and motivated it to terminate its relationship with him."I've been in the news every day for a long time now," Lindell said, adding that he thought the bank was trying to "destroy" him and Frank Speech. "They just want to attack Mike Lindell and close his accounts," he said. "That's what I think."