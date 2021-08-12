cyber symposium
We have a BIG UPDATE BELOW....

CodeMonkeyZ, Ron Watkins, spoke at Mike Lindell's Cyber Symposium on Wednesday morning. Watkins brought with him the alleged images from before and after a software update of the Dominion Voting Systems in Mesa County Colorado. During his presentation, there were connection and audio problems.

On Tuesday night Mesa County Colorado Clerk Tina Peters stepped forward as the whistleblower behind CodeMonkeyZ's explosive report on Dominion Voting Machines last week. Tina Peters leaked documents to Ron Watkins, CodeMonkeyZ, last week before the planned Lindell Symposium. The Gateway Pundit reported on this leaked information last week.

This morning during Watkins' presentation CodeMonkeyZ told the crowd his attorney Ty Clevenger had advised him to stop his review until Colin Hayes returns hard drives to Mesa County. Apparently, the hard drives were taken without permission.

Here is the video —


UPDATE —
We can CONFIRM that the hard disks were NOT STOLEN from Mesa County Colorado. Our source says the hard drives were never removed from the County Clerk's Office. Copies of the hard drives were released. There were NO stolen hard drives.

We spoke with Attorney Clevenger and he confirmed the files were not stolen and are VERY DEVASTATING for Dominion Voting Systems.

The documents prove that Dominion has remote access to their equipment during elections.

We will be updating as we find out more...

Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.