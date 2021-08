We have a BIG UPDATE BELOW....CodeMonkeyZ, Ron Watkins, spoke at Mike Lindell's Cyber Symposium on Wednesday morning. Watkins brought with him the alleged images from before and after a software update of the Dominion Voting Systems in Mesa County Colorado. During his presentation, there were connection and audio problems.Here is the video —We spoke with Attorney Clevenger and he confirmed the files were not stolen and are VERY DEVASTATING for Dominion Voting Systems.We will be updating as we find out more... Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.