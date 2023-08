UPDATE

81 years-old Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) froze up on Wednesday for the second time in about a month while speaking to reporters. McConnell was holding a press conference in Covington, Kentucky when he zoned out and became unresponsive when asked a question about his running for reelection in 2026. An aide approached McConnell and asked if he heard the question as McConnellMcConnell. He was hospitalized and did a stint in rehab before returning to the Senate in mid April Video was posted by WLWT-TV reporter Hannah Thomas:Thomas posted more from the press conference that showed the aide shouting two reporters' questions in McConnell's ear as she stood by him with McConnell barely speaking coherently in response before the aide cut the presser short.McConnell was first elected to the Senate in 1984 . He has a history of poor health starting with a childhood case of polio that left him with a limp.CNN's Manu Raju, "McConnell spokesman: "Leader McConnell felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference today." An aide also said that McConnell "feels fine" and "as a prudential measure, the leader will be consulting a physician prior to his next event."