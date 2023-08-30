McConnell suffered a concussion and a broken bone after a fall in March. He was hospitalized and did a stint in rehab before returning to the Senate in mid April.
Video was posted by WLWT-TV reporter Hannah Thomas:
Thomas posted more from the press conference that showed the aide shouting two reporters' questions in McConnell's ear as she stood by him with McConnell barely speaking coherently in response before the aide cut the presser short.
McConnell froze up on July 26 during a Senate press conference and returned after a break.
McConnell was first elected to the Senate in 1984. He has a history of poor health starting with a childhood case of polio that left him with a limp.
UPDATE: CNN's Manu Raju, "McConnell spokesman: "Leader McConnell felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference today." An aide also said that McConnell "feels fine" and "as a prudential measure, the leader will be consulting a physician prior to his next event."
Comment: Whilst this goes some way to supporting the complaints of some that the US is run by a gerontocracy, with representatives - including the President - having relatively regular, and serious, cognitive issues mid-discussion is probably one of the lesser problems America faces; although it does go some way to explaining how the US, and the West more generally, has gotten into the state that it has: