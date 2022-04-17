© KEN CEDENO/UPI/Newscom

When a California Democrat in Congress recently engaged in an extended conversation with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, they prepared for a rigorous policy discussion like those they'd had with her many times over the last 15 years.



Instead, the lawmaker said, they had to reintroduce themselves to Feinstein multiple times during an interaction that lasted several hours.

If you ever feel like politics is stuck in the past, consider the ages of who is involved at the highest levels.Some of this is just a result of longer lifespans and longer working lives. And some of it is a byproduct of the graying of America, which has grown older in the years past the baby boom.But inevitably, it's led to concerns about the ability of our nation's governing class to perform their jobs — hence stories like the one published by the San Francisco Chronicle yesterday, which came with the strikingly blunt headline:Feinstein, a Democrat, is 88 years old. She's also the senior senator from California, the most populous state in the nation. That's a big responsibility with a lot of power.Yet the Chronicle report suggests. The piece opens with the following story of her forgetfulness:The report relies on sources who wouldn't be named, but it goes on to cite four senators, three of whom are Democrats, plus multiple members of Feinstein's staff and a Democratic member of California's legislature who say, in the Chronicle's summary, thatRemember, most of the sources for the Chronicle's report are professional Democrats.Obviously, Feinstein's reported mental lapses are both quite sad on a personal level and concerning on a practical level.But the overall graying of America's political class has other effects, too, independent of mental fitness.The effects of an elderly Congress go beyond dumb questions at show hearings. It's not an accident that the two biggest spending programs for the 2022 fiscal year are Social Security ($1.196 trillion) and Medicare ($766 billion) — entitlements for seniors, both of which are on track to insolvency in the coming years. America's senior benefits are the biggest drivers of long-term debt.And then there's just the general lack of fresh thinking in politics. When someone has been in the same role for decades, they tend to fall back on old habits, and it shows. Biden first entered the Senate in 1973. Nancy Pelosi has been in Congress since 1987. There's a reason that American politics today feels so bereft of new ideas: Too many of the people at the top pretty clearly haven't had one in a very long time.