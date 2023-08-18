BMW logo
Despite the ongoing war in Ukraine, the sale of expensive luxury cars in the country is on the rise. Official figures indicate that luxury car brands like Porsche, Land Rover, and others sold more in the first half of this year than in previous years, as reported by Unser Mitteleuropa.

Compared to July 2022, auto sales have increased by 45 percent according to "UkrAutoprom." Brands like BMW (+107%), Mercedes (+11.7%), Audi (+19.1%), Porsche (+103%), and Land Rover (+314.3%) saw significant sales growth.

This trend is likely to be observed in other luxury vehicles as well, although official statistics are difficult to find. The official Bentley dealer in Kyiv anticipated the sale of 63 vehicles in Ukraine in 2021, while there were only 37 vehicles sold in 2020.

Luxury sports car manufacturers Ferrari and Lamborghini recently decided to halt the production of cars for the Russian market and instead donate funds to Ukraine. This demonstrates that despite the war in Ukraine, the luxury car sales in the country are thriving.