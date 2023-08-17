In a July 20 testimony given in the case of Gov US Virgin Islands v JPMorgan Chase, she said, "Because not every sexual offender or any person, you know, are in the position to have the Governor make the request to the Attorney General rather than just coming and making it on their own directly to the Attorney General."
"That by itself indicated to me that he was flexing his political influence over or with the Governor in an effort to get a favorable result in what I considered to be definitely a law enforcement issue by the Attorney General."
George was fired in January, just days after she filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase alleging that the banking giant had turned a "blind eye" to Epstein's rampant child sexual abuse and sex trafficking.
Albert Bryan Jr., the governor of the US Virgin Islands, said in a statement at the time that he "relieved Denise George of her duties as attorney general this weekend."
The lawsuit accuses JPMorgan Chase, who banked with Epstein starting in 1998, of "knowingly providing and pulling the levers through which recruiters and victims were paid."
Epstein was convicted for procuring child prostitution in 2008 in Florida but the banking giant continued to do business with Epstein through 2013. He was arrested again in 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges.
