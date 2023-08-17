Former Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George revealed in testimony last month that infamous financier Jeffrey Epstein had "political influence over or with the Governor" of the Caribbean territory.Albert Bryan Jr., the governor of the US Virgin Islands, said in a statement at the time that he "relieved Denise George of her duties as attorney general this weekend."Epstein was convicted for procuring child prostitution in 2008 in Florida but the banking giant continued to do business with Epstein through 2013. He was arrested again in 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges.