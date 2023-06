The then-first lady of the US Virgin Islands was a well-paid employee of already convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein — and even helped him get visas "to bring victims to his island," according to court documents.The startling allegations about Cecile de Jongh were made by JPMorgan Chase in response to a lawsuit brought by the islands' attorney general over the banking giant's own years-long financial support of the now-dead pervert. , noted the filing, which included dozens of emails.In 2007 — the year her husband took office —who also paid for the power couple's kids' education, the documents show., as well as English classes to justify their visits."They are structuring the class around the ladies," the first lady wrote in one email in 2013.— the same year Epstein donated $20,000 to the university through one of his companies," the bank alleged.She found fake jobs for other women to get visas, the filing states.when the island updated sex offender monitoring laws in 2011.When their efforts failed,"First Lady de Jongh was correct," the bank's filing said, saying she "crafted a plan to facilitate Epstein's easy travel to and from" the islands.Attempts to reach de Jongh for comment were not successful Friday. An attorney representing her did not respond to detailed questions, the Washington Post said.A spokesperson for the Virgin Islands attorney general told the paper that the bank was just trying to distract from its own wrongdoing at the heart of its lawsuit."JPMorgan Chase has cherry-picked and mischaracterized Epstein's interactions with U.S. Virgin Islands officials and residents in an attempt to distract and shift blame away from its role in facilitating Jeffrey Epstein's heinous crimes," said the rep, Venetia Velazquez.Epstein was a JPMorgan client from 1998 until the bank terminated its ties with him in 2013. He died of an apparent suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019, one month after being arrested on sex-trafficking charges.The bank on Monday agreed to pay $290 million to settle a class-action lawsuit by dozens of the pedophile's accusers."Any association with him was a mistake and we regret it. We would never have continued to do business with him if we believed he was using our bank in any way to help commit heinous crimes," JPMorgan said.