The Canadian newspaper, The Globe and Mail, pushed out an opinion piece covering conservatives' disdain for pedophilia. The piece called the attitude "dangerous."

The article is critical of passionate viewers who went to go see the anti-trafficking film, Sound of Freedom, like other corporate outlets have been. It also quotes another article from Slate that is critical of the movie, which says its "noisiest right-wing supporters" are pushing QAnon conspiracy theories.

The article claims that Jim Caviezel, the main actor playing Tim Ballard, is one of the worst culprits of spreading QAnon conspiracies. Some examples given are "adrenochrome" as well as that "powerful, international figures" in the world that are "kidnapping little boys and girls."

The author said that the focus on pedophilia conservatives have had leads to these conspiracy theories.

Sound of Freedom is a story, based on true events, about the career of a former DHS agent, Tim Ballard. The fictional account tracks the story of a brother and sister who are abducted in Latin America.